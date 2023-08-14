Watch CBS News
Federal grand jury indicts man for aiming laser pointer at Denver police helicopter

By Kasey Richardson

CBS Colorado

U.S. Attorney's Office District of Colorado announced that a man was indicted for pointing a laser pointer at a Denver police aircraft back in March.

The attorney's office says Kevin William Adamchack, 43, of Franktown was indicted on one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft. 

On March 2, the defendant knowingly pointed a laser at a "Air 1" helicopter that was operated by the Denver Police Department. He also pointed the laser at the flight path of the helicopter, according to the indictment. 

Adamchack stood in front of United States Magistrate Judge Varholak on August 11 for his initial court appearance. 

August 14, 2023

