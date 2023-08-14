Federal grand jury indicts man for aiming laser pointer at Denver police helicopter

U.S. Attorney's Office District of Colorado announced that a man was indicted for pointing a laser pointer at a Denver police aircraft back in March.

The attorney's office says Kevin William Adamchack, 43, of Franktown was indicted on one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

RELATED: Colorado's new laws include criminalizing pointing lasers at aircraft, motor vehicle theft penalties

Man Indicted for Aiming Laser Pointer at Denver Police Department Helicopter https://t.co/WImopuXlvV — U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado (@USAO_CO) August 14, 2023

On March 2, the defendant knowingly pointed a laser at a "Air 1" helicopter that was operated by the Denver Police Department. He also pointed the laser at the flight path of the helicopter, according to the indictment.

RELATED: Golden-based laser company settles out of court with federal prosecutors

Adamchack stood in front of United States Magistrate Judge Varholak on August 11 for his initial court appearance.