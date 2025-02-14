Colorado man experiencing homelessness reunited with stolen dog

A Centennial man experiencing homelessness was reunited with his dog days after she was snatched from him last week.

Authorities said Garth Walker was standing on a street corner at E. Fair Avenue and S. Jasper Way when a man walked up to him and snatched his dog Penelope away. The man reportedly yanked so hard he ripped her leash and harness and left Walker with a cut on his hand.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the man put Penelope in his car and drove away.

Multiple people witnessed the dognapping and investigators identified a suspect in the case. The man suddenly surrendered the dog to the Aurora Police Department on Feb. 12.

Officials said Deputy Delarossa picked up Penelope and reunited her with Walker.

The suspect is facing charges of strongarm robbery and criminal mischief.

"We're happy to report that Walker and his dog Penelope are doing fine and are staying at a local hotel during this cold weather," the sheriff's office shared in a statement on Facebook.