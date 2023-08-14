Man convicted of first-degree murder for death of roommate in Greeley

Officials in Weld County announced on Monday Anthony Martinez, 40, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life behind bars for the death of his roommate Shannon Ziel.

The Greeley Police Department received a report on June 17 after the victim's mother found her son dead on the floor of the bathroom in his home. According to court officials, a neighbor heard commotion from the apartment around 8:00 p.m.

CBS

The defendant admitted to "following the victim in the bathroom with a kitchen knife in his pocket and stabbed the victim at least four times in the torso," according to court officials.

Martinez was immediately sentenced to serve a life sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.