Man convicted of first-degree murder for death of roommate in Greeley

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Officials in Weld County announced on Monday Anthony Martinez, 40, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life behind bars for the death of his roommate Shannon Ziel.

The Greeley Police Department received a report on June 17 after the victim's mother found her son dead on the floor of the bathroom in his home. According to court officials, a neighbor heard commotion from the apartment around 8:00 p.m. 

The defendant admitted to "following the victim in the bathroom with a kitchen knife in his pocket and stabbed the victim at least four times in the torso," according to court officials. 

Martinez was immediately sentenced to serve a life sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 3:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

