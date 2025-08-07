Watch CBS News
Colorado man found guilty of murdering jewelry store owner during robbery

Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
A jury in Colorado has found Charles Robinson Shay guilty of murdering a jewelry store owner during a robbery. Peter Damian Arguello was shot and killed at his Wheat Ridge jewelry store on Nov. 29, 2023.

Wheat Ridge police officers rushed to the business in the 7200 block of W 38th Ave. just after 11 a.m. that day after shots were heard. Witnesses told police that Arguello died in the parking lot behind the business.  

wheat-ridge-incident-atchison-copy.jpg
Police in Wheat Ridge investigated a possible homicide near 38th Avenue and Teller Street.  CBS

Shay was found guilty on 11 counts, including first-degree murder, for shooting and killing Arguello during the robbery at Peter Damian Fine Jewelry & Antiques. Those counts are first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, second-degree motor vehicle theft, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and habitual criminal- a sentence enhancer.  

charles-shay.jpg
Charles Shay Wheat Ridge Police

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in Colorado. Shay is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.

A second suspect in the deadly shooting and jewelry store burglary, Michael McCormack, is scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 22. 

michael-mccormack.jpg
Michael McCormack Wheat Ridge Police
