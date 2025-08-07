Colorado man found guilty of murdering jewelry store owner during robbery
A jury in Colorado has found Charles Robinson Shay guilty of murdering a jewelry store owner during a robbery. Peter Damian Arguello was shot and killed at his Wheat Ridge jewelry store on Nov. 29, 2023.
Wheat Ridge police officers rushed to the business in the 7200 block of W 38th Ave. just after 11 a.m. that day after shots were heard. Witnesses told police that Arguello died in the parking lot behind the business.
Shay was found guilty on 11 counts, including first-degree murder, for shooting and killing Arguello during the robbery at Peter Damian Fine Jewelry & Antiques. Those counts are first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, second-degree motor vehicle theft, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and habitual criminal- a sentence enhancer.
A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in Colorado. Shay is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.
A second suspect in the deadly shooting and jewelry store burglary, Michael McCormack, is scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 22.