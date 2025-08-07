Colorado man found guilty of murdering jewelry store owner during robbery

A jury in Colorado has found Charles Robinson Shay guilty of murdering a jewelry store owner during a robbery. Peter Damian Arguello was shot and killed at his Wheat Ridge jewelry store on Nov. 29, 2023.

Wheat Ridge police officers rushed to the business in the 7200 block of W 38th Ave. just after 11 a.m. that day after shots were heard. Witnesses told police that Arguello died in the parking lot behind the business.

Police in Wheat Ridge investigated a possible homicide near 38th Avenue and Teller Street. CBS

Shay was found guilty on 11 counts, including first-degree murder, for shooting and killing Arguello during the robbery at Peter Damian Fine Jewelry & Antiques. Those counts are first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, second-degree motor vehicle theft, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and habitual criminal- a sentence enhancer.

Charles Shay Wheat Ridge Police

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in Colorado. Shay is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.

A second suspect in the deadly shooting and jewelry store burglary, Michael McCormack, is scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 22.

Michael McCormack Wheat Ridge Police