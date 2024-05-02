2nd suspect arrested in Colorado in murder of Wheat Ridge jewelry store owner

The second suspect wanted in connection to the death of a Colorado business owner last fall has been arrested. Peter Damien Arguello, the longtime owner of Peter Damian Fine Jewelry and Antiques, was killed last November in a suspected robbery attempt.

Michael McCormack Wheat Ridge Police

The Wheat Ridge Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Michael McCormack on March 7 and had been trying to locate McCormack, 50, ever since. McCormack was taken into custody on Wednesday after he was located in the Black Hawk area.

McCormack has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, second-degree motor vehicle theft and a crime of violence sentence enhancer.

Charles Shay Wheat Ridge Police

Wheat Ridge police officers said the first suspect in the case, Charles Shay, is an alleged accomplice of McCormack. Shay has been in custody since Dec. 27, 2023 on charges related to burglarizing Arguello's business. Shay was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder on Jan. 18.

Police in Wheat Ridge investigated a possible homicide near 38th Avenue and Teller Street. CBS

Wheat Ridge police officers rushed to the business in the 7200 block of W 38th Ave. just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2023 after shots were heard. Witnesses told police that Arguello died in the parking lot behind the business.