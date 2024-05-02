Watch CBS News
Local News

2nd suspect arrested in Colorado in murder of Wheat Ridge jewelry store owner

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The second suspect wanted in connection to the death of a Colorado business owner last fall has been arrested. Peter Damien Arguello, the longtime owner of Peter Damian Fine Jewelry and Antiques, was killed last November in a suspected robbery attempt.

michael-mccormack.jpg
Michael McCormack Wheat Ridge Police

The Wheat Ridge Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Michael McCormack on March 7 and had been trying to locate McCormack, 50, ever since. McCormack was taken into custody on Wednesday after he was located in the Black Hawk area. 

McCormack has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, second-degree motor vehicle theft and a crime of violence sentence enhancer. 

charles-shay.jpg
Charles Shay Wheat Ridge Police

Wheat Ridge police officers said the first suspect in the case, Charles Shay, is an alleged accomplice of McCormack. Shay has been in custody since Dec. 27, 2023 on charges related to burglarizing Arguello's business. Shay was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder on Jan. 18. 

wheat-ridge-incident-atchison-copy.jpg
Police in Wheat Ridge investigated a possible homicide near 38th Avenue and Teller Street.  CBS

Wheat Ridge police officers rushed to the business in the 7200 block of W 38th Ave. just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2023 after shots were heard. Witnesses told police that Arguello died in the parking lot behind the business.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 3:35 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.