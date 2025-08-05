Colorado man arrested, accused of impersonating a police officer to avoid I-25 traffic

A Colorado man was arrested and accused of outfitting his SUV with lights and sirens to avoid traffic on Interstate 25 in Lone Tree. Police believe he might have been involved in other incidents involving that alleged activity.

A screenshot of body-worn camera footage shows a black 2021 Ford Explorer that police say Terry Pendleton outfitted with a siren and red and blue lights to maneuver through traffic on I-25 in Colorado. Lone Tree Police Department

Terry Pendleton has never served in law enforcement, according to Lone Tree police, but he allegedly equipped his black Ford Explorer SUV with red and blue lights, an audible siren, and a working public address system to get people to move over when he was driving on I-25.

Pendleton, 58, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of impersonating a police officer, a felony.

He's being held on a $1,000 cash or surety bond and is due back in court on Friday. He's being represented by the public defender's office.

Terry Pendleton Lone Tree Police Department

Lone Tree police are asking anyone who may have seen Pendleton or his vehicle engaged in similar behavior to contact them.

Court records indicate he's received at least two speeding tickets in the past two decades, but nothing related to impersonation of a law enforcement officer before this in Colorado.