Colorado midterm ballots start going out by mail ahead of election day

Ballots are going out to Colorado voters statewide beginning this week, with the 2022 midterm elections 22 days away.

CBS

If you don't want to wait in any lines to vote, you can start to vote this week as ballots will be mailed out.

Colorado automatically mails out ballots to registered voters in the state.

"Colorado voters should start checking their mailboxes for their 2022 General Election Ballot," said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. "I encourage every eligible Coloradan who has not yet registered to vote do so, there is still time!"

If you don't receive it by Oct. 26, Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Office recommends you contact your county clerk's office if you want to vote by mail.

All mail-in ballots need to be sent in with a first-class stamp and in the mailbox by no later than Oct. 31.

If you want to drop off your ballot at a ballot box, you can do so through election day on Nov. 8.

There are boxes throughout communities, and they are kept under 24-hour surveillance.

In 2020, 75% of ballots were returned in ballot boxes.

To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com.

Additional Information from the Secretary of State's Office: