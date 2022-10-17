Colorado midterm ballots start going out by mail ahead of election day
Ballots are going out to Colorado voters statewide beginning this week, with the 2022 midterm elections 22 days away.
If you don't want to wait in any lines to vote, you can start to vote this week as ballots will be mailed out.
Colorado automatically mails out ballots to registered voters in the state.
"Colorado voters should start checking their mailboxes for their 2022 General Election Ballot," said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. "I encourage every eligible Coloradan who has not yet registered to vote do so, there is still time!"
If you don't receive it by Oct. 26, Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Office recommends you contact your county clerk's office if you want to vote by mail.
All mail-in ballots need to be sent in with a first-class stamp and in the mailbox by no later than Oct. 31.
If you want to drop off your ballot at a ballot box, you can do so through election day on Nov. 8.
There are boxes throughout communities, and they are kept under 24-hour surveillance.
In 2020, 75% of ballots were returned in ballot boxes.
To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com.
Additional Information from the Secretary of State's Office:
- All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.
- Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 31st to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8th. After October 31st voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.
- Early voting begins on October 24th. Some locations will open earlier, with 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers available this year, voters can look up the closest locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.
- In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 16).
for more features.