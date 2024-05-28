Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera released from hospital

Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera has been released from the hospital after she was treated for an infection in her arm. Primavera returned home on Monday.

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 10: Colorado's Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera speaks during an Innovation Talk Series closing night of SeriesFest: Season 8 at The Cable Center on May 10, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

"While I had different plans in mind for Memorial Day weekend, I'm grateful for the doctors, nurses, and staff who provided me with incredible care during my treatment for an unexpected infection. I came home today in good spirits and filled with gratitude. Thank you for all the well wishes and to the many dedicated health care professionals statewide who continually answer the call to serve their community. I'm looking forward to continuing my work alongside Governor Polis to ensure that all Coloradans have access to high quality and affordable healthcare,"

said Primavera in a statement.

Primavera was admitted to the hospital on May 22.

"We are all glad that Dianne is recovering at home and know she'll be back stronger than ever," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

Primavera is serving her second term as Colorado's 50th Lieutenant Governor. In her role, she leads the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, the Office of eHealth Innovation, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and Disability Policy, the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, Serve Colorado, and Aerospace and Defense.

Before she served as lieutenant governor, she worked as CEO of Susan G. Komen Colorado and served eight years in the State Legislature, representing Broomfield, Superior, and parts of Erie and Westminster.