Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera hospitalized for infection

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night for an infection. According to the Governor's Office, Primavera will continue to be monitored by "medical professionals who are providing excellent care."

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 3 : Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera is listening announcement of Gov. Jared Polis supplemental budget at Carriage House of Governors Mansion in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, January 3, 2023. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

"Lt. Governor Primavera is one of the strongest and toughest people I know and we are glad she is taking extra caution and getting the care she deserves so she can return to her role as the best Lt. Governor in the country as soon as possible. I was not surprised when I learned that she plans to continue working today," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

Primavera is serving her second term as Colorado's 50th Lieutenant Governor. In her role, she leads the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, the Office of eHealth Innovation, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and Disability Policy, the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, Serve Colorado, and Aerospace and Defense.

Before she served as lieutenant governor, she worked as CEO of Susan G. Komen Colorado and served eight years in the State Legislature, representing Broomfield, Superior, and parts of Erie and Westminster.