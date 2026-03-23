Colorado legislation expands where police can use cameras for traffic enforcement

Some state lawmakers in Colorado want to expand the use of automatic red light and speed cameras.

Right now, law enforcement officers can only use the cameras to issue citations in certain areas, like a school zone or near a park.

The State House Transportation Committee will take up a bill on Tuesday that, if passed, would expand the use of cameras along "safe routes to schools."

A red light camera sits next to the light pole at the intersection of West Hampden Avenue and River Point Parkway in Sheridan. Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Under HB26-1318, counties or municipalities would designate those routes.

The bill, which is sponsored by Democratic state Reps. Kenny Nguyen and Meg Froelich, defines "school zones" for purposes of the increased cameras as all roads within at least 1,000 feet of a school property.

The bill allocates nearly $500,000 for the Colorado Department of Transportation to determine if signage is sufficient along the routes and, if not, to install new signs.