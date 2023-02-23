Several Democratic Colorado lawmakers want to raise minimum age to buy guns

Some Democratic lawmakers at the state capitol plan to introduce a bill raising the age to buy a gun in our state from 18 to 21 years old.

Lawmakers tell the Denver Post they believe this would dramatically cut down on suicides by gun.

They cited research from the Giffords Law Center that says there's been a 61% increase in suicides among people 18 to 20 years old over the last 10 years.

Among suspects in violent crimes, those 18 to 24 years old that have been arrested has steadily declined in the last three years, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

In this Feb. 23, 2016 file photo, gun safety and suicide prevention brochures are on display next to guns for sale at a local retail gun store in Montrose Colorado. Brennan Linsley / AP

Only six states, as well as Washington, D.C., currently restrict rifle possession by age, according to the Giffords Center.

The proposed bill includes exemptions for hunters who use bolt-action rifles, military members and sport shooters, and allow for possession by people under 21 if supervised.