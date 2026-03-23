Colorado lawmakers move to protect beavers as a way to mitigate the threat of wildfires

A lack of snow and unseasonably warm temperatures in Colorado have significantly increased the risk of wildfires this year, and some state lawmakers are taking an unusual approach to help lower that risk.

HB26-1323 would outlaw the killing of beavers on public lands in Colorado, except in cases where beavers threaten infrastructure or public safety.

Supporters say not only do the dams built by beavers help regulate the state's water supply, but the wetlands created by them also act as natural firebreaks, provide refuge for other wildlife during fires, and reduce downstream pollution after fires.

After stashing willow branches along the shoreline, a wild beaver swims in the South Platte River in Waterton Canyon in Littleton, Colorado, on Nov. 19, 2019. Dave Parsons / milehightraveler / Getty Images

"Scientific research demonstrates that beaver activity plays a vital role in reducing wildfire intensity, facilitating wildfire recovery, protecting water quality, and improving drought and landscape resilience," the bill language reads, in part.

The U.S. Forest Service goes on to say that a lack of beavers across the Western United States has contributed to increased wildfires.

The State House Agriculture, Water, and Natural Resources Committee is expected to vote on the bill on Monday.