Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado lawmaker files lawsuit against Lyft after alleged sexual assault

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado lawmaker files lawsuit against Lyft after alleged assault
Colorado lawmaker files lawsuit against Lyft after alleged assault 02:03

Colorado state lawmaker Jenny Willford has filed a lawsuit against Lyft and Shanu Transportation after she claims she was sexually assaulted. Willford, a Democrat representing the 34th District, Northglenn and Thornton, made the announcement at the state Capitol on Tuesday alongside her attorneys.

Willford claims the Lyft driver was using another driver's profile on Feb. 24, 2024. She reported the assault to the Northglenn Police Department which confirmed an active investigation. 

lyft-sexual-assault-lawsuit-12vo-transfer-frame-1240.jpg
Rep. Jenny Willford  CBS

Willford said last February, she used the Lyft rideshare app that showed her driver to be someone named "Shanu." She said she didn't know that she was actually being picked up by a different, unvetted person using Shanu's Lyft account. 

During the drive, Willford claims the driver began making lewd comments and sexually assaulted her. She said she got out of the vehicle and walked to another location that was not her home so the driver wouldn't know where she lived. 

Willford said that she has had to endure ongoing stress, anxiety, and loss of personal safety since the incident. 

"I don't wish my experience on anyone. Sexual assault is insidious and it is a violation of not just a person's body, but of everything they believe to be true- their heart, their belief in safety, their mind and their very soul," said Willford. 

Apps And IPhone 15 Pro Photo Illustrations
Lyft icon displayed on a phone screen Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Willford said she was picked up by Shanu Transportation which is a registered transportation company in Colorado. In the lawsuit, the claim alleges the company created a Lyft account using a car in the company's fleet and illegally allowed access to the driver who picked up Willford. 

Lyft has not responded to CBS News Colorado for a request for comment. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.