Colorado lawmaker files lawsuit against Lyft after alleged sexual assault

Colorado state lawmaker Jenny Willford has filed a lawsuit against Lyft and Shanu Transportation after she claims she was sexually assaulted. Willford, a Democrat representing the 34th District, Northglenn and Thornton, made the announcement at the state Capitol on Tuesday alongside her attorneys.

Willford claims the Lyft driver was using another driver's profile on Feb. 24, 2024. She reported the assault to the Northglenn Police Department which confirmed an active investigation.

Rep. Jenny Willford CBS

Willford said last February, she used the Lyft rideshare app that showed her driver to be someone named "Shanu." She said she didn't know that she was actually being picked up by a different, unvetted person using Shanu's Lyft account.

During the drive, Willford claims the driver began making lewd comments and sexually assaulted her. She said she got out of the vehicle and walked to another location that was not her home so the driver wouldn't know where she lived.

Willford said that she has had to endure ongoing stress, anxiety, and loss of personal safety since the incident.

"I don't wish my experience on anyone. Sexual assault is insidious and it is a violation of not just a person's body, but of everything they believe to be true- their heart, their belief in safety, their mind and their very soul," said Willford.

Lyft icon displayed on a phone screen Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Willford said she was picked up by Shanu Transportation which is a registered transportation company in Colorado. In the lawsuit, the claim alleges the company created a Lyft account using a car in the company's fleet and illegally allowed access to the driver who picked up Willford.

Lyft has not responded to CBS News Colorado for a request for comment.