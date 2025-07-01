Watch CBS News
Spotty storms could impact 4th of July celebrations across Colorado

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

As Independence Day approaches, it's a busy stretch across Denver and much of Colorado. The weather will be hit or miss through the holiday, with highs in the 80s and 90s and daily chances for afternoon storms.

On Thursday, Indy Eve, a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected by the afternoon and evening. Storms will be spotty, producing brief downpours lasting 15 to 20 minutes before giving way to a mix of sun and clouds.

independence-eve.png
CBS

The same trend continues into the 4th of July, with scattered afternoon and early evening storms possible. However, skies are expected to gradually clear just in time for fireworks displays as the sun sets between 8 and 9 p.m.

independence-day-forecast.png
CBS

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm, with highs in the 80s and 90s and evening temperatures dropping into the 70s.

