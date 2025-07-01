Spotty storms could impact 4th of July celebrations across Colorado

Spotty storms could impact 4th of July celebrations across Colorado

Spotty storms could impact 4th of July celebrations across Colorado

As Independence Day approaches, it's a busy stretch across Denver and much of Colorado. The weather will be hit or miss through the holiday, with highs in the 80s and 90s and daily chances for afternoon storms.

On Thursday, Indy Eve, a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected by the afternoon and evening. Storms will be spotty, producing brief downpours lasting 15 to 20 minutes before giving way to a mix of sun and clouds.

CBS

The same trend continues into the 4th of July, with scattered afternoon and early evening storms possible. However, skies are expected to gradually clear just in time for fireworks displays as the sun sets between 8 and 9 p.m.

CBS

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm, with highs in the 80s and 90s and evening temperatures dropping into the 70s.