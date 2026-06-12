Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper facing felony charge

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is facing a felony charge in connection with his arrest last week. Cooper was arrested in the early morning hours of June 4 by Parker police officers and booked into the Douglas County jail.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office filed the felony complaint on Wednesday for second-degree assault- strangulation. Cooper, 28, also faces charges of third-degree assault- knowingly or recklessly causing injury, a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief.

Jonathon Cooper Douglas County

Officers were called to an address in the 9500 block of S. Twenty Mile Road in Parker at 8:42 p.m. June 3 where, according to court documents, he was arrested after an incident with an adult female involving an argument over cell phones.

Cooper appeared in court on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He appeared at practice with the team on Thursday.

In court, Cooper's lawyer pushed for a speedy trial, which the judge granted. A motions hearing has been scheduled for July 6 and a trial has been scheduled for July 22.

Cooper is an outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos where he has played for the past five years. In October 2025, Cooper was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after the week 6 win over the New York Jets. He was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round (239th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cooper went to Ohio State University, where he was selected as an All-Big Ten honoree on two occasions, including third-team recognition in 2020.