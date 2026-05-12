Colorado man arrested, accused in shooting after bystander struck by gunfire

A suspect has been arrested, accused in connection with a shooting in the northeast Denver metro area on Monday, where a bystander was struck by gunfire. According to Commerce City police, Jeremiah Tyrae Herrera has been arrested in the shooting at 60th and Monaco.

The scene of the shooting at 60th and Monaco in Commerce City. CBS

An 86-year-old woman was critically injured when she was caught in the crossfire while in her vehicle. The victim is expected to survive her injuries, according to police.

Investigators said Herrera has been accused of firing shots at two people across the street and inadvertently striking the victim.

Jeremiah Tyrae Herrera Commerce City Police

Police said they searched for Herrera after the shooting on Monday and officers were able to locate him and take him into custody. Investigators said he is facing several charges, including attempted murder, as well as assault with extreme indifference and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.