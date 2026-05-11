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Bystander struck by gunfire in northeast Denver metro area

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Officers in the northeast Denver metro area have taken a person into custody who they believe is responsible for shooting an innocent bystander.

The Commerce City Police Department said the shooting happened Monday in the area around 60th Street and Monaco Place. An 86-year-old woman in her vehicle at the nearby intersection was injured.

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CBS

The CCPD said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Officers began searching the area for the suspect and ordered a "shelter in place" for people in the immediate area. They asked all residents to continue to stay inside.

Almost 40 minutes later, the department announced that they have a suspect in custody.

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