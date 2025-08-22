Colorado governor calls for Pueblo County coroner to resign after decomposing bodies discovered inside funeral home

Colorado's governor called for the Pueblo County coroner to resign on Friday following the discovery of at least 20 decomposing bodies in a hidden room concealed by a cardboard display at Davis Mortuary in Pueblo. Investigators said they found a "strong odor of decomposition" during an inspection on Wednesday.

That mortuary is operated by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter, who told inspectors from the state Department of Regulatory Agencies that some of those bodies have been awaiting cremation for 15 years, and he may have issued fake cremains to families.

Davis Mortuary CBS

The Wednesday inspection was the first ever conducted inside the Davis Mortuary facility, following new state legislation that now requires inspections into funeral homes and cremation businesses. Prior to the legislation, there were no requirements for state inspectors to visit these sites unless a complaint was filed.

Polis said Cotter undermined public trust with how he handled the bodies and should resign. Cotter was elected by voters, not appointed by the governor, and could be removed from office if voters petitioned for a recall election.

"No one should ever have to wonder if their loved one is being taken care of with dignity and respect after they've passed, and Mr. Cotter must be held to account for his actions," Polis said in a statement, adding that Cotter should be further investigated.

"Charges cannot be filed until the investigation is complete," said 10th Judicial District Attorney Kala Beauvais at the news conference.

Gov. Jared Polis CBS

Colorado long had some of the weakest oversight of funeral homes in the nation, lacking routine inspections and qualification requirements for funeral home operators. That has allowed numerous abuses, including a case involving nearly 200 decomposing bodies that were found stored at room temperature in a building in Penrose. Those co-owners have both pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse among dozens of other state charges.