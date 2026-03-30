Aurora encourages water‑wise yards, offering rebates and design help

Aurora is encouraging residents to rethink their landscaping as the city pushes for more water‑wise properties.

City officials say outdoor landscaping plays a major role in overall water use, particularly during dry conditions, and traditional grass lawns often require far more water than is sustainable for the region.

"The grass is going to have to suffer a little bit for us to save some water," said Tim York, manager of water conservation for Aurora Water. "Your grass isn't going to look like a golf course. It's not going to be emerald green. That's okay."

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Aurora Water has been promoting water‑wise landscaping for decades, York said, as a way to reduce outdoor water use while still maintaining attractive properties. The approach focuses on using native plants, water‑efficient grasses and landscape designs better suited to the local climate.

"This is not a remove your grass and put in a bunch of rock," York said. "There's plant coverage requirements, species requirements. We want it to be good for the community, aesthetically pleasing, and set the customers up for success."

To show what those changes can look like, the city maintains a large water‑wise garden near the municipal center.

"We have four acres of native grass, six acres of shrubs, perennials and ornamental grasses to highlight how beautiful a water‑wise landscape can be," said Amanda Slover, a water conservation specialist who helps manage the city's landscape programs.

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The city also aims to show residents that there are alternatives to Kentucky bluegrass, which uses large amounts of water and is not native to the area.

Beyond water conservation, Slover said the changes can provide environmental benefits.

"When we change that to a biodiverse, lots of different flowers, lots of different plant types, when we create biodiversity, we can support our native insects and animals," she said.

Cost is often a concern for homeowners, but Aurora Water offers incentive programs and planning support to help offset expenses. York said rebates are available for residents who replace traditional turf with more efficient landscapes.

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"It's currently $3 per square foot is the rebate value for traditional water‑wise landscapes and 50 cents per square foot for water‑wise grasses," he said.

York said hundreds of residents already participate in the programs, and the city expects interest to increase during dry conditions.

"We will probably see an uptick if we enter stage one drought," York said. "So if we have customers [seeing] this and you want to sign up, do so now. Get in front of the line."

City officials emphasize that all projects must be approved before work begins to ensure landscapes meet city code and program requirements. Information about incentive programs, free design services, classes and qualifications is available through Aurora Water.