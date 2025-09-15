Colorado House minority leader resigns amid fallout over picture secretly taken by former lawmaker

Colorado's Republican House minority leader resigned Monday, weeks after a scandal at the Colorado General Assembly regarding a state representative secretly taking a picture of another and sharing it with other lawmakers.

Rose Pugliese announced her resignation as both House minority leader and state representative, effective Monday, "after much prayer and self-reflection," in a letter to friends and supporters: "Your faith and confidence in me have meant so much to me, and I am forever thankful."

Pugliese was elected to the State House in 2022 with just over 60% of the vote and reelected in 2024 by a similar margin. She was elected Colorado House Minority Leader after former House Minority Leader Mike Lynch resigned after failing to disclose an arrest for suspicion of drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Colorado House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese walks out of the House chambers as Majority Leader Monica Duran, not pictured, addresses the House on a resolution condemning the conduct of state Rep. Ryan Armagost, during the special legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, on Aug. 26, 2025. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"I had no other choice but to bear witness to the collapse of integrity in the Colorado State House of Representative," she wrote in the letter.

The saga began in April when Republican state Rep. Ryan Armagost secretly took a picture of Democratic state Rep. Yara Zokaie on the House floor and shared it in an encrypted messaging app with fellow Republican lawmakers, at least some of whom ridiculed Zokaie.

The photo was then shared on at least one anonymous social media site, and Zokaie said she began receiving death threats and threats of rape, including against her children.

Colorado Democratic state Rep. Yara Zokaie speaks during a press conference before the start of a special session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hurled allegations regarding who did what and who knew what and when in the General Assembly's special session in August.

On the final day of that special session, the State House passed a resolution condemning Armagost, who resigned before he could be formally censured. At the time he took and shared the photo, he was the House whip and chaired the House Workplace Harassment Committee. The story was first reported by Colorado Public Radio in early August.

"I have spent the months reflecting on my life choices, especially in relation to my children," Pugliese said in her letter. "As a single mom, I raise my two children on my own. I am all that they have. There is nothing more important in my life than them. They have made so many sacrifices for me to be able to represent you. But they also need their mom right now, and I need to keep them safe. So, we have made the decision to return to Mesa County. I believe the three of us need some time at 'home' right now."

Acting State House Minority Leader Ty Winter, on Monday, thanked Pugliese and said the Colorado House Republican caucus will "move quickly to elect a new leader" who will work to enact legislation championed by Colorado conservatives.

"This is a turning point, not only for our caucus, but for our state and our nation," he wrote in a statement. "At a time when Coloradans are facing rising costs, growing threats to public safety, and increasing political division, House Republicans are more committed than ever to standing firm for truth, honor, and policies that strengthen Colorado's future. We will continue to fight for freedom, affordability, protecting families, and defending constitutional rights. "