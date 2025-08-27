Colorado lawmakers pass resolution condemning former Republican representative

Colorado lawmakers used the final day of a special session on Tuesday to pass a resolution condemning a Republican who resigned before he could be censored. In April, Republican Representative Ryan Armagost secretly took a picture of Democratic Representative Yara Zochaie on the House floor.

He shared the picture in a group chat on an encrypted messaging app with his Republican colleagues, some of whom ridiculed Zochaie.

CBS

"A number of you made comments about my appearance in that chat. You called me a stripper and a prostitute," Zochaie said to Republicans and the rest of the legislature on Tuesday.

The attacks escalated when the picture was posted to an anonymous social media site. It elicited a string of vulgar comments and, Zochaie says, even threats of rape, "And the worst… a message with my kids' school address that read, 'I know what time pickup is, what's about to happen to them is your fault.' My kids are 8, 6, and 2."

Armagost was not only the Republican Whip at the time but also Chair of the Workplace Harassment Committee.

"If I were to report this conduct, I would have been reporting it to the very person who started the harassment campaign against me and my family," said Zochaie.

Zochaie not only chastised Armagost but, Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, accusing her of trying to protect him.

Pugliese says that's not true.

"I am sorry, but I didn't do this to you," she told Zochaie.

Pugliese says she wasn't working the day the picture was taken. She says she reported Armagost to Democratic Majority Leader Monica Duran as soon as she realized he took the picture, but she says Duran waited four months to speak out against Armagost's actions.

"I'm sorry she had bills with Representative Armagost that were more important than your safety," Pugliese told Zochaie as Democrats in the chamber booed. "My integrity, my character has been assaulted, and I have a right to defend myself."

Pugliese says Duran is lying about when Democrats knew about Armagost.

Duran says Pugliese is lying, "If you want to talk about your character, or lack of character or honesty, let's have that conversation. But I will not have that conversation here in this moment because everyone here deserves better than this."

An open records request indicates Democratic leadership was aware that Armagost took the picture in April and yet didn't attempt to censure him until now.

Republican leadership also knew it was Armagost in April, and didn't remove him from the Workplace Harassment Committee until June.

The resolution condemning him passed with almost unanimous support. Two Republicans were the only no votes. But the animosity and distrust between leadership doesn't bode well for the House going forward.

Lawmakers reconvene in January 2026 for the regular session.