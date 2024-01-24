Watch CBS News
Colorado's House Minority Leader Mike Lynch steps down from post

By Jesse Sarles

Colorado's House Minority Leader is stepping down from his post. Mike Lynch was arrested more than a year ago on suspicion of drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Colorado House Republicans voice disapproval over bills passed in the House.
Mike Lynch in the House Chambers in the Colorado State Capitol on May 9. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The arrest came to light earlier this month after the Denver Post first reported the arrest.

Lynch narrowly overcame a vote of no confidence from his fellow Republican lawmakers on Monday. He released a statement on Wednesday saying he will step down as Minority Leader at the end of the day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I make this decision, but I firmly believe that our caucus is stronger when we stand and fight together for the people of Colorado," Lynch wrote.

Lynch said he has "optimism and a deep sense of gratitude for the trust and support you have shown me throughout my tenure."

"It has been an honor to serve as Minority Leader, and I remain committed to the shared vision we have for our great state."

Republicans who called for the no-confidence vote say it was needed because Lynch didn't disclose the arrest before he was elected minority leader.

Jesse Sarles

January 24, 2024

