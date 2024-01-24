Colorado's House Minority Leader Mike Lynch steps down from post

Colorado's House Minority Leader is stepping down from his post. Mike Lynch was arrested more than a year ago on suspicion of drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Mike Lynch in the House Chambers in the Colorado State Capitol on May 9. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The arrest came to light earlier this month after the Denver Post first reported the arrest.

Lynch narrowly overcame a vote of no confidence from his fellow Republican lawmakers on Monday. He released a statement on Wednesday saying he will step down as Minority Leader at the end of the day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I make this decision, but I firmly believe that our caucus is stronger when we stand and fight together for the people of Colorado," Lynch wrote.

Lynch said he has "optimism and a deep sense of gratitude for the trust and support you have shown me throughout my tenure."

"It has been an honor to serve as Minority Leader, and I remain committed to the shared vision we have for our great state."

Republicans who called for the no-confidence vote say it was needed because Lynch didn't disclose the arrest before he was elected minority leader.