Rose Pugliese elected as Colorado House Minority Leader after Mike Lynch steps down
The Republicans have elected a new Colorado House minority leader. Rose Pugliese was elected by the GOP caucus.
Pugliese represents Colorado District 14 which encompasses northern El Paso County, including much of the city of Colorado Springs.
She takes the leadership role after former Colorado House Minority Leader Mike Lynch resigned from the post on Wednesday.
Lynch had been criticized for not revealing a 2022 suspicion of drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated arrest before his leadership vote.
The arrest came to light earlier this month after the Denver Post first reported the arrest.
Lynch narrowly overcame a vote of no confidence from his fellow Republican lawmakers on Monday. He released a statement on Wednesday saying he will step down as House Minority Leader at the end of the day.
