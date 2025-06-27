Colorado hiker discovers remains of woman missing since 2023

Colorado officials have confirmed the identity of a missing woman whose remains were found in Saguache County last week.

According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, a hiker discovered human remains in a remote area of the county on June 17.

Edna Quintana Saguache County Sheriff's Office

Deputies and investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation searched the area and recovered the remains, which were taken to the El Paso County Coroner's Office for examination. The coroner determined the remains belonged to Edna Quintana, a 55-year-old woman who went missing while rock hunting on County Road 46AA around May 3, 2023.

Authorities said her cause of death remains under investigation, and autopsy results are pending. They encouraged anyone with information on Quintana's death or disappearance to contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at (719) 655-2525.