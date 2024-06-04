Colorado high school students get special invite from New York Fashion Institute of Technology

Colorado high school students get special invite from New York Fashion Institute of Technology

Colorado high school students get special invite from New York Fashion Institute of Technology

Under the watchful eye of teacher Chris Hunt, students at William Smith High School in Aurora are designing, punching and sewing together their own custom pair of Nikes.

"My shoes are the Pink Pearl Dunks," says sophomore Destini Bradley, who is making the shoes for her best friend. "Her favorite color is pink, and for her 15th birthday, I wanted to make her shoes."

Each student has the opportunity to make their own custom pair of Nike Dunks, and Hunt hopes they leave the class with even more than a pair of shoes.

William Smith High School teacher Chris Hunt, center, teachers students how to make their own custom pair of shoes. CBS

"My thought in the class was, it's cool to get shoes, but what do you do when you get stuck on something? How do you fix it?" says Hunt. "My idea is to give them the ability to not rely on other people as much."

The famed Fashion Institute of Technology in New York found out about the class and invited Hunt and the students to New York to tour FIT and walk the same halls that were once home to notable designers like Calvin Klein and Michael Kors.

"I really want to see there's a future beyond this class. There's entire jobs and careers," said Hunt of the opportunity to go to New York.