Colorado high school girls show off their flag football skills with NFL on ESPN

Two Colorado high school girls had the adventure of a lifetime earlier this year, as they showed off their athleticism on the national stage.

Ashley Sands and Sophia Baal are seniors at Cherry Creek High School in Arapahoe County. They represented their school during the first ever NFL Flag High School Girls Showcase in Orlando, Florida during the Pro Bowl Games.

(Left to right) Ashley Sands and Sophia Baal. CBS

"Having the opportunity to play on the same field as some of the best NFL players was super cool and be on ESPN," Sands told CBS News Colorado. "It was just an awesome experience."

It was an experience shared with 29 other girls from around the country -- selected by USA Today -- to take part in the big game. They were divided into two teams representing the AFC and NFC.

"It was exciting because I got to play with a whole bunch of different people from different states," Baal said.

It was exciting to watch on national TV, said David Knockel, CCHS girls flag football head coach.

"They just locked in," Knockel said of Sands and Baal. "That first catch that Sophia had -- and she got a bunch of yards after -- was just the coolest thing."

Perhaps even cooler, with five catches for 37 yards, Baal was named the AFC MVP.

"That was really cool because I got to do some extra stuff like the coin toss before the NFL game," Baal said.

Neither teen ever anticipated how far the sport would take them, given that football has long been a boy's game. Although, even as young girls, they've worked hard to break barriers.

"I played for one year in second or third grade," Sands said. "I was on an all-guys team, but it was super fun."

That is quickly changing in Colorado with girls flag football taking off across the state, especially in high schools.

"Our first practice, I think we had something like 20 kids show up," Knockel said. "Then, it just grew from there, and now we have like 60-some-odd kids in our program."

The 2024-25 school year marks the first year the sport has been sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association. As it continues to create opportunities on the collegiate level, as well as the next summer Olympics, young athletes like Sands and Baal hope more Colorado girls give flag football a try.

"I would encourage every girl to just come out and try it," Sands said. "It's for every level, even if you just want to play for fun."

"You don't have to be the fastest, the most athletic," Baal added. "You can find your role and still be a big part of the team