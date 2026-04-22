Colorado heat pump program launches after $200 million EPA grant

If you're in need of a new air conditioner or furnace, it might be worth considering a heat pump. They can both heat and cool your home in one unit. They are also a more sustainable option.

"All electric -- meaning that there's no emissions happening inside your home from your heating appliance," said Robert Spotts, who is part of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, or DRCOG.

Heat pumps have been around for decades, but the energy-efficient air conditioning technology is just starting to take off in Colorado.

"It's a relatively new technology for Coloradans, and most are not aware," said Spotts. We found that through a recent survey that only 57% of folks within our region actually knew what a heat pump was."

Which is why education and awareness is a main focal point for Power Ahead Colorado, a program created by DRCOG.

"DRCOG was very fortunate to be awarded a $200 million grant from the EPA, basically to make the region's buildings healthier and cleaner by installing heat pumps instead of traditional gas furnaces," Spotts said.

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Spotts manages the program and says heat pumps are a more environment-friendly option for keeping your home or office comfortable.

"Buildings are currently the largest emitter of end use greenhouse gas emissions in the Denver region, and so it's really a problem we have to solve by reducing those emissions from buildings by making them more efficient and by electrifying those appliances."

The program is also working on educating service providers and connecting clients with companies who have the knowledge and skills to install them.

"Heat pumps are the wave of the future. They align with Colorado's clean energy goals. And so really, we want our small businesses and local businesses to be able to take that next step for their business, and there's a huge amount of opportunity for them within this new venture as well."

And for those looking for an extra nudge, there are plenty of incentives that exist and more coming this summer.

"It'll be an additional kind of fuel to that fire. So, it really is a great time if your furnace is getting towards the end of its life."