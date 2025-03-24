New Colorado health science high school in Aurora to bridge the health care workforce gap

New Colorado health science high school in Aurora to bridge the health care workforce gap

New Colorado health science high school in Aurora to bridge the health care workforce gap

Aurora Public Schools is partnering with Community College of Aurora to launch the state's first health science high school. Aurora voters approved a bond in 2024 that will fund the project. The school will prepare students for careers in health care and address the growing demand for health care workers.

The magnet school, which doesn't have a name yet, will give students a head start in the workforce by offering hands-on experiences and college-level courses. Lisa Adams, Ed.D., the director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) at APS, says this health science high school is the first of its kind in Colorado.

The program is especially important now, as the health care sector continues to face challenges related to workforce shortages, particularly after the pandemic.

"There are about 50,000 health care worker positions available right now, including a deficit of 10,000 registered nurses," Adams explained. "This school is part of our effort to bridge that gap."

The school's curriculum will provide students with the opportunity to explore various health care fields before they graduate. Programs offered will include nursing, behavioral health, medical imaging (X-ray focus), respiratory therapy and surgical technology.

"We are really excited about this project because we understand that students are asking for more hands-on learning, particularly in health care," Adams explained. "What could be better than upskilling our students, preparing our students for their future, but also upskilling the community?"

Each pathway is built to include concurrent enrollment in college-level courses through a partnership with the Community College of Aurora (CCA). Students will have the chance to earn college credits and industry certifications that are stackable and transferable to further education or immediate employment.

Through collaboration with UCHealth, students will receive hands-on training in these fields.

David Mafe, chief diversity officer and vice president of human resources at UCHealth, says this approach will prepare students for health care fields that serve Aurora and its surrounding communities.

"Students will not just learn the theory behind health care, they will have the chance to work directly with medical professionals in real-world environments, including simulation labs and clinical settings," Mafe explained.

The school will be located near North Middle School. Its proximity to UCHealth will allow students to gain experience through onsite opportunities.

Students who complete the program may have the opportunity to work for UCHealth, where they could benefit from the Ascend program, a debt-free education program that helps employees continue their education while working in health care.

Once fully operational, the school is expected to graduate around 120 students annually, offering the community a steady pipeline of qualified, industry-ready workers.

The health science high school is set to open in 2027.

"Our hope is to be able to hire as many of them as we possibly can," Mafe said. "We need workforce pipelines. We need people who are excited about this work, and this is exactly the demographic that we need in our organization."