Colorado health officials warn adopters after puppy tests positive for rabies

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is contacting people who attended a puppy adoption event last month in one Colorado city. The health department is screening attendees after a puppy tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

CDPHE says the rabies-positive puppy came from Texas and has since been euthanized. The puppy was part of an adoption event with its 11 littermates at Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant and Nursing Dogs, located at 2721 West Oxford Avenue in Englewood on July 20.

Jessica Eden adopted Masubi, a puppy from the litter.

She says the adoption process began smoothly. Within just two weeks, Masubi had already mastered basic commands and was well on his way to being fully potty trained.

But just as everything seemed perfect, the couple received a call from the rescue, informing them of a potential rabies exposure.

"Panic and confusion set in," Eden admits. "Rabies wasn't even on our radar. We were more concerned about things like Parvo since he's 11 weeks old."

She says the puppy is due for its rabies shot next week.

The situation quickly escalated when she was told that instead of the typical 10-day quarantine, their puppy would need to be quarantined for 120 days due to the rabies risk.

"I was told the other option was euthanasia, and I said, 'absolutely not. We'll do the quarantine,'" Eden said.

But the next day, while she was at work, the situation took a devastating turn.

"I got a voicemail from the rescue saying the state had decided to seize and euthanize the puppies immediately," she said. "We had the option of quarantining less than 24 hours ago. Why is this all of a sudden being rushed to euthanasia?"

State health officials say there are no licensed products for post-exposure prophylaxis of previously unvaccinated animals.

"In these situations, the exposed animals should be euthanized immediately or placed on a strict 120-day quarantine in a facility that can secure them away from humans and other animals," CDPHE said. "Because strict quarantine is not feasible, the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians' guidance recommends euthanasia of exposed, unvaccinated animals."

Jack Hermes' pup, Cannoli, is also part of the litter.

"We think the state is really making a big jump here off not a lot of information or incorrect information," he said. "We take public health seriously. We don't wish to pose a public health risk to anybody. But there has to be some middle ground here."

Cannoli, a puppy adopted by Jack Hermes, is part of a litter that Colorado health officials say has rabies and needs to be euthanized. Jack Hermes

Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant and Nursing Dogs wrote a message to adopters:

"This past week we have had a tragedy at the rescue. One of our adopted puppies tested positive for Rabies on 8/7/24. I want to assure everyone that none of our other puppies were exposed to rabies. This puppy was from the Celebrity Kids litter and did not show symptoms until 7/29/24. The last time the infected puppy was with any of the other puppies was at the 7/20/24 adoption event. The puppy did not have any symptoms of infection until 7/29/24 and did not present as rabid until 8/1/24. "A bite by the animal during the incubation period does not carry a risk of rabies because the virus has not yet made it to the saliva."

Hermes' family is now in contact with a lawyer to explore their rights and fight the state's decision.

"We understand the public health risk here, and we're really just lobbying for an at-home quarantine," he said. "We're willing to do whatever it takes, like have a state vet come to our house to make sure the quarantine is being upheld."

Eden is also desperate for more time to save her new puppy.

"Obviously, if there's a positive result, we'll go ahead and euthanize him as much as that will hurt us. We've got to respect the health of ourselves, himself and everyone else around," she said.

Public health officials are contacting the people fostering these puppies today about surrendering the puppies to Animal Control authorities.

CDPHE conducted a risk assessment and recommended post-exposure prophylaxis for 17 people who had close contact with the rabies-positive puppy, including foster families, shelter staff, and veterinary staff. Public health officials will continue to screen people who attended the event and offer post-exposure prophylaxis when necessary. People should call 303-692-2700 during business hours, or 303-370-9395 to be screened.

CDPHE continues to identify other possible animal contacts. Generally, animals that are vaccinated for rabies are not at risk, but may need a booster vaccination.