Some Colorado gyms offer free memberships for teens this summer

School is out for summer, and with low-key vibes all around, exercise can feel like a chore. But it doesn't have to be. Gyms across Colorado are offering up free gym memberships to keep teens motivated and active.

90% of teens say exercise makes them feel happy, according to national data. Reagan Lachky, a junior at Niwot High School, can attest to that.

From lifting weights to hitting the treadmill, she says her free High School Summer Pass keeps her on track at her gym, the Longmont South Planet Fitness.

"You can get out of the house. It's really important for your mental and physical health," said Lachky.

Dylan Love, a junior at Dawson High School, agrees. "It helps me with my sports a lot because I play hockey. I can work out and build muscle during the offseason."



CBS

The Summer Pass is open to kids aged 14-19. Manager Mike Angelo says seeing teens visit the club is a win all around.

"I'd rather them be doing fitness than something that they shouldn't be doing. They can work out with friends for free, their parents know where they are, they're safe. In addition, the parents get a free month of membership if they decide to sign up and they get a free day pass to work out with their child. Here at Planet Fitness, we do love our judgment free zone, and no-intimidating environment."

CBS Colorado's Mekialaya White interviews Manager Mike Angelo in Longmont South Planet Fitness. CBS

He adds, it's an environment that facilitates community.

"We want our community to grow. We're busier this year than last with our summer pass. And that just goes to show, it speaks about what we're doing here at Longmont South."

"(Working out) makes me feel really strong," Lachky said.

"And I just feel like I accomplished something in my day," said Love.

The High School Summer Pass is available at 2,700+ clubs nationwide through August 31. To get your teen involved, click here.