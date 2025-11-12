With shutdown over, Colorado governor moves quickly to deliver 100% of November SNAP payments to enrolled Coloradans

The House of Representatives passed a funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in history on Wednesday, and late Wednesday night the president signed the legislation. It officially ends a 43-day stalemate.

The bill funds the government through the end of January, extends funding for SNAP benefits for a full year and reverses shutdown-related layoffs of federal workers.

This news is already triggering a massive shift in Colorado. It's big news for people who rely on those benefits. As soon as Thursday, SNAP recipients could see their November benefits hit their accounts – they should see the funds on their EBT cards. Gov. Jared Polis says the state of Colorado is moving as quickly as possible to deliver 100% of November payments to all 600,000 enrolled Coloradans.

If you need help to get by before your benefits hit, contact your local food bank. The governor's office provided the following info and links for people who need assistance:

All SNAP recipients who have opted in for text updates will receive a text from CDHS announcing the news in the next few days. For individuals and families still in need of food resources, we encourage you to reach out to your local food banks or community agencies in your area. To find resources in your area, please contact:

Colorado 211: Dial 2-1-1 or (866)760-6489 or visit www.211colorado.org.

Feeding Colorado Resources at www.feedingcolorado.org/find-food or info@feedingcolorado.org.

Local communities also may have additional resources available. Contact your local county human services office for more information.

We encourage all Coloradans who are able to support our neighbors to reach out to local food banks and community organizations, or make a donation at www.feedingcolorado.org/donate.

While canned food donations are appreciated, cash donations go much further. Food banks and community organizations have much greater purchasing power, so dollars spent buy much more food and have a much greater impact.

With payments coming, CDHS would also like to remind SNAP recipients to protect themselves from potential fraud. There are several simple steps you can take to protect your benefits:

When you are not using your card, CDHS recommends that you freeze your EBT card to stop new purchases by logging into the ebtEDGE mobile app or Cardholder Portal.

Change your Personal Identification Number (PIN) often to prevent fraudulent charges.

Avoid simple PINs.

Don't share your PIN or card number with others.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

You can find more tips, and a video on protecting your EBT funding, on the CDHS website.