Colorado Gov. Jared Polis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis joined with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday as he addressed the National Governors Association summer convening in Salt Lake City, Utah.

National Governors Association

Since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2022, by Russian troops, Polis and his administration have made an effort to support the country while condemning Vladimir Putin's action.

"Colorado and the United States are proud partners in President Zelenskyy's fight to protect Ukraine and Europe from dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin's brutal and globally destabilizing war poses a grave threat to Ukraine, the global order, and the U.S. and its allies," said Polis. "I thanked President Zelenskyy for his and Ukraine's bravery in the face of Russian aggression."

Following the invasion, the Polis Administration has:

Directed state agencies to terminate any contract with Russian state-owned contractors or subcontractors.

Ensured future procurement efforts analyze any possible connection with Russian state-owned companies.

Higher Education Institutions divested from Russian State-owned companies.

Colorado PERA also quickly divested $7.2 Million from a Russian bank and Polis urged them to completely divest the PERA Trust Fund from all Russian State-Owned companies.

Cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

The Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) collected and sent ballistic helmets and surplus body armor to Ukraine.

Using executive action, Governor Polis directed the Office of New Americans to support Ukrainian-born Coloradans and embrace those fleeing Putin's violence.