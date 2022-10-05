The state of Colorado confirmed that cyber hackers targeted colorado.gov, Colorado residents' portal to state services and information. Only the homepage is compromised by the attack.

Brandi Simmons with the Governor's Office of Information Technology and State Emergency Operations center says, "While the homepage is down, online access has not been compromised and services remain available."

Security measures are also being taken to make sure that the attack does not affect services.

The state says "an anonymous suspected foreign actor" may be to blame.

colorado.gov homepage colorado.gov

There's no estimated time to fix the colorado.gov homepage. A temporary Colorado.gov webpage is up to direct Coloradans to the most common online state services, including links to specific websites.