Colorado gas prices above national average

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Gas prices in Colorado are higher than the national average. AAA puts the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado at $3.83 which is 33 cents higher than the national average. 

AAA said one of the reasons is that the Suncor Refinery has been shut down. That refinery produces nearly 112,000 barrels a day. 

"Market hiccups happen and when there's a hiccup we end up paying more and I will say it is not just what you pay at the pump. That's when we notice it on a day-to-day basis especially when prices go up and down a month. But that refinery is used to produce a lot of Colorado's asphalt, it is used to produce a lot of the jet fuels we use for planes at DIA so we're seeing inflationary pressures from this," said Skyler McKinney with AAA Colorado. 

The expectation is that Suncor will be back online by early spring and it could trigger some relief at the pump. 

