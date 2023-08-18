Founder of Black Girls Hike Global addresses safety concerns amid recent trail incidents

Jessica Newton, the founder and CEO of "Black Girls Hike Global," has been leading groups of women on hiking adventures since 2017. Among a recent spate of attacks on female hikers, the group has become more vigilant.

"We always tell our ladies to make sure they have a hiking buddy. If they choose to hike alone, it's okay, but they must inform someone of their whereabouts," Newton emphasized.

The surge in predators targeting women on trails has raised alarm within the group.

"It's devastating, very scary, and concerning. It makes you question the safety of the outdoors," Newton shared.

In a recent incident out of Boulder County, a man identified as William Tidwell posed as "Search and Rescue" personnel and allegedly assaulted a female hiker. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office commended her courage for coming forward.

"If someone claiming to be a public servant stops you, ensure they are in a marked car, wearing a badge with a patch, and equipped with a police radio. If you're suspicious, call 911 and speak to a dispatcher," advised Jason Oehlkers of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are actively seeking other potential victims in connection with this case. Just last week, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Glenn Braden for indecent exposure and targeting solo women hikers. These incidents date back to April 3. Braden is now facing 15 counts related to these incidents.

"We placed significant signage in Jefferson County parks when we knew the suspect was active there. Thankfully, we apprehended him last week, eliminating the threat to the public," stated Jenny Fulton, director of public affairs at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

While Black Girls Hike Global has not encountered such incidents, Newton said the group is now more alert.

"We're in communication with other outdoor organizations, sharing concerns and implementing safety strategies among our members," Newton explained.

These strategies include never hiking alone and always carrying a phone.

"We discuss safety protocols and how to minimize risks, considering the possibility of being seen as easy targets," Newton concluded.

