Colorado florists brace for change as tariffs increase costs of imported flowers, materials

With tariffs changing weekly, Colorado is already seeing how they could impact local markets in many ways, including flower shops. Now, some florists have had to plan ahead, just as demand is increasing with spring, Easter and Mother's Day.

Inside Moss Pink, a boutique flower shop tucked in East Colfax, business is blooming, but so are the costs. Jil Schlisner has run this shop for nearly a decade and said costs for flowers have been steadily increasing over the years. But now, tariffs could have a significant impact.

CBS

"Most of our flowers are imported from Europe and South America. We do use a bulk of the flowers here domestically as well," said Schlisner. "Everything is probably going to go up .50, .75, $1.75 per stem, which is quite a lot."

Many flowers popular in bouquets are grown in countries with cool, wet climates. Florists said the U.S. imports more than 80% of its flowers, primarily from Colombia, Ecuador, Canada and the Netherlands. The Observatory of Economic Complexity said the U.S. imported $2.58 billion in fresh cut flowers in 2023.

Rose bouquets sit in a container to be packed for export at a facility in Colombia. Ivan Valencia/Bloomberg via Getty Images

With Mother's Day less than a month away, Schlisner is planning several changes to help curb the price increases.

"We're hoping it's not going to be too painful, but we are expecting an increase in prices for sure," Schlisner said.

One way she is hoping to offset costs is by adding more local flowers to her arrangements, something she has done for years, focusing on making bouquets while adding a sprinkle of Colorado.

CBS

"We've kind of been in contact with a lot of the growers here, and they are beginning some of the early spring crops. So, we will be able to take advantage of that for Mother's Day, hopefully," she explained.

"We tend to focus on more of the unusual varietals," said Schlisner. "We're moving into Peony season, and there's a big crop of those in the Western Slope, if it doesn't freeze."

Also, instead of using a vase for her arrangements, she plans on using more wrapping paper.

CBS

Longtime customer Hannah Recht is a fan. "I've been coming here for years. Jill always makes the perfect bouquet for my mom."

Schlisner said community connection is what makes all the difference, especially as her shop braces for change.

"I consider myself a micro business. And you know, we are the ones who make up a community here. So, it's important to keep business thriving."