Colombia's blooming bounty of flowers The optimal soil and climate of Colombia's flower-growing regions have made that South American country the world's "flower basket." In fact, 75% of cut flowers imported into the United States are from Colombia. Correspondent Lilia Luciano visits a family farm high atop the mountains outside of Medellin, where four generations have been working the fields; and attends the annual Festival of the Flowers (Feria de las Flores) to celebrate the beauty and bounty of their blooms.