Colorado firefighters save goslings, ducklings that fell through sewer grates

A group of goslings and a group of ducklings were lucky ducks after fire crews in the Denver Metro Area and Grand Junction rescued them from storm drains this weekend.

Saturday, members of West Metro Fire Rescue were called to a restaurant near Colfax Avenue and Colorado Mills Parkway when a passerby saw some baby geese fall through a sewer grate. They managed to save the five goslings from the storm drain behind the restaurant.

Less than 24 hours later, the Grand Junction Fire Department came to the rescue when several ducklings fell through a sewer grate. The babies were safely reunited with their mother.

In the spring, many baby ducks and geese fall through sewer grates as they navigate urban areas and head towards water. While the mothers can walk over the grates, the babies fall through the holes. If a mother duck or goose is waiting next to or on a grate, there's a chance her babies may have fallen through.

"If you see ducklings in distress or stuck in storm drains, don't hesitate to call us. We're here to help ALL members of our community—even the fluffy, feathered kind," said the Grand Junction Fire Department.