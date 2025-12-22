Colorado firefighters rush to put out garage fire that spread to home in Franktown

Crews with the Franktown Fire Protection District rushed to extinguish a fire that started in the garage of a home in Franktown early Monday morning and then spread into the main residence. Franktown is located about 35 south of Denver.

Crews with the Franktown Fire Protection District rushed to extinguish a fire that started in the garage of a home and then spread into the main residence. CBS

According to investigators, crews rushed to the garage fire just before 7 a.m. near Deerpath Trail and E. State Highway 86. Due to concerns related to heat, smoke and a collapsed attic space, crews transitioned to defensive operations on the garage.

Firefighters said the fire did spread to the main residence, with likely minor damage to the home. There were no reports of any injuries.

Crews rushed to a garage fire of a home near Deerpath Trail and E. State Highway 86 in Franktown. CBS

There was no threat to neighboring homes.

Franktown Fire received assistance from Castle Rock Fire, Elizabeth Fire Rescue, and South Metro Fire Rescue.

What caused the fire is being investigated.