Christmas week in Colorado begins with unusually warm weather

Christmas week in Colorado is getting off to an unusually warm start, with record-breaking heat possible as high temperatures climb into the 70s across parts of the state.

At Denver International Airport, the standing record high is 70 degrees, and Monday's forecast high is expected to reach 73 degrees, putting that record at risk.

It won't just be warm on the plains. Mountain communities will also see spring-like conditions, with highs climbing into the 50s and 60s under sunny, dry skies.

The combination of warm temperatures, strong winds, and very dry air is raising fire weather concerns once again.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for parts of Colorado, including the Foothills, the Palmer Divide, and portions of Northern Colorado.

Winds could gust up to 60 mph, while relative humidity drops to 8–15%, creating high to critical fire danger through the day.

As we quickly approach Christmas Day, it's shaping up to be a holiday for the record books — just not the kind many are hoping for.

Denver's forecast high of 68 degrees on Christmas Day could place Christmas 2025 among the warmest on record, potentially ranking first or second warmest for the date.

A dip in the jet stream by midweek will help bring some moisture back to the high country, increasing the chance for snow in the mountains on Christmas Day. However, hopes for a white Christmas in Denver are officially dashed this year, with this record-breaking heat.