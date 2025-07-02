Watch CBS News
Colorado firefighters' "Fireworks Bucket Brigade" helps dispose of fireworks safely

With Independence Day just a couple of days away, firefighters in Castle Rock, Colorado, are stepping up efforts to ensure people dispose of their fireworks safely. Castle Rock Fire and Rescue put their new program in action, called the Fireworks Bucket Brigade.

castle-rock-bucket-brigade-530vo-transfer-frame-533.jpg
The Fireworks Bucket Brigade CBS

The Fireworks Bucket Brigade program draws inspiration from a historical model where neighbors used buckets to help fight fires together. Nearly 500 five-gallon buckets have been donated to Castle Rock Fire and Rescue, each branded with educational stickers outlining three simple steps to safely dispose of fireworks. This initiative is crucial since most fire-related calls in Castle Rock happen during July.

Last year, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue responded to 43% of fire-related calls on July 4th alone.

castle-rock-bucket-brigade-530vo-transfer-frame-438.jpg
The Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Fireworks Bucket Brigade. CBS

Castle Rock Fire and Rescue has an easy-to-follow process to dispose of the fireworks.

First, fill a bucket with water. Next, soak every firework, even those that didn't ignite, in the water overnight. Finally, dispose of the fireworks in a covered trash can that is away from buildings.

