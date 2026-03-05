Watch CBS News
Colorado firefighters rush to burning apartment building in Westminster early Thursday morning

Jennifer McRae
Early Thursday morning, fire crews in Westminster rushed to a burning apartment building. Firefighters rushed to the Village of Greenbriar complex near 83rd and Federal Boulevard. 

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene where flames were seen coming from the roof. This was reportedly the second fire in the same building within just a few hours on Thursday morning. 

Two Westminster police officers who responded to an earlier fire in the same building were treated for smoke inhalation while assisting with the evacuation of apartments, according to investigators. Both were treated, one transported to the hospital and then released. 

Investigators said that no residents were injured in either fire. They have yet to determine whether the fires occurred in the same unit or were related. 

Investigators said people living in eight units in the building where the fire happened were displaced.  

What caused the fires is being investigated. 

