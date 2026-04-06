Colorado firefighters contain Bear Creek Fire burning on U.S. Forest Service land

Firefighters were able to contain the Bear Creek Fire burning on U.S. Forest Service land in Colorado. According to the West Douglas Fire Protection District, the wildland fire burned approximately eight acres and was contained on Monday morning.

West Douglas County Fire Protection District

Crews said that calm weather helped limit the spread of the fire that started on Sunday, approximately two miles northwest of the Rampart Range Road and South County Highway 67. It burned on federal land near Bear Creek and the Indian Creek Campground in Douglas County.

Roxborough State Park was closed on Sunday due to the smoke and potential wildfire threat. The park partially reopened on Monday morning after the fire containment was announced.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, Fountain Valley, Willow Creek, and South Rim trails were open and accessible by 9:30 a.m. Monday. All trails south and west of DC-5 (the service road through the middle of the park) remain closed while fire crews are mopping up the Bear Creek Fire. Closed trails include DC-5, Carpenter Peak, Carpenter Spur, Bear Canyon, Elk Valley, Powerline, Dakota Ridge, and Sharptail within Roxborough State Park's boundary.

Bear Creek Fire West Douglas County Fire Protection District

Air resources were called in on Sunday and officials said it was highly effective in getting the fire under control. Crews remained on scene Monday for mop-up operations.

What caused the fire is being investigated.