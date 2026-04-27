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Colorado firefighers rush to vehicle fire, possible hazmat situation on Santa Fe near Belleview

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Firefighters in the Denver metro area rushed to a vehicle fire and possible hazmat situation on Santa Fe near Belleview early Monday morning. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, crews were alerted to the situation just before 6 a.m.

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Firefighters rushed to a vehicle fire on Santa Fe near Belleview. CBS

Investigators said the fuel truck was on fire near the 4800 block of Santa Fe, and all directions were shut down to traffic at that time. Drivers were urged to avoid the area to allow for emergency vehicles to gain access. 

Investigators said the call was upgraded to a commercial structure fire due to the proximity of nearby buildings. 

Other agencies that responded included the Littleton Police Department and Englewood Police Department.

What caused the fire is being investigated. There was no estimate on when Santa Fe would reopen to traffic. 

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