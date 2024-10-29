Colorado fire crews get 15% containment on Highland Lake Fire burning in Teller County

Evacuations remain in place for homes near the Highland Lake Fire

Evacuations remain in place for homes near the Highland Lake Fire

Evacuations remain in place for homes near the Highland Lake Fire

The Highland Lake Fire has burned 166 acres and was 15% contained as of Tuesday. The wildfire burning in Colorado started on Monday and has forced evacuations in parts of Teller County.

The fire is burning near Divide, northwest of Colorado Springs. One home has burned.

The scene of a road block at the Highland Lake Fire in Teller County. CBS

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said they are treating the investigation into the fire as a criminal act and are considering arson charges.

Teller County has declared a local disaster emergency. The evacuation area includes about 700 homes, and other homes are on a pre-evacuation warning.

A shelter was set up for evacuees at Woodland Park Community Church in Woodland Park. It is located at 800 Valley View Drive. People with large animals who have to evacuate were being allowed to take them to the Teller County Fairgrounds in Cripple Creek.

Teller County

The evacuation area includes Cedar Mountain North to Golden Bell, Wayward Wind, Snowhill, Aspen Village, Broken Wheel, Alpine View, Beaver Lake Circle, Beaver Lake Place and Star View Trail.

The area under pre-evacuation orders includes homes along County Road 5 near Divide and parts of the homes along County Road 51.