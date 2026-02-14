Colorado father fights to end teen suicide after death of his son

Seven years after his death, friends and family of Colorado teen Jack Padilla gathered to remember him at Village Greens Park in Greenwood Village.

"It's just incredible. Every year we get a [large] turnout of folks," said Jack's father, Rick Padilla.

In 2019, his life changed when Jack, a 15-year-old student at Cherry Creek High School, died by suicide on Valentine's Day after being bullied at school.

"I was the housing director for the City of Denver. After Jack died, I left, and the mayor asked if I would come back, and I was appointed the first suicide prevention administrator for the City and County of Denver," said Padilla.

He says that in seven years, he has learned a lot.

"We are in a mental health crisis in this country, we have been for many years. We need to get clinicians of color out there to serve our kids in their Black and Brown and Asian communities, as well as our White communities. There's just a lack of clinicians out there. I think there's a disparity for private pay versus Medicaid kids. I think that the kids just want the opportunity to talk about their struggles," said Padilla.

A report released last year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that depression and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in teens have declined. Rick says he thinks it's because people are finally becoming aware of mental health and seeking treatment when they need it. But he says there's still a long way to go to eliminate youth suicide, and parents play a pivotal role.

"If you're concerned the child is suicidal, ask them, do they have a plan? Open up that conversation. If you don't, you're missing the opportunity," said Padilla.

And he says we all need to be gentle with one another, he added, especially these days.

"Be kind to each other. We're all we got," said Padilla.

Rick says if a child starts exhibiting behavior such as drug and alcohol use, sneaking out of the home, missing school or not eating, that may be a sign they are struggling with their mental health.