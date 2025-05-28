Colorado farmers explain the downsides to extra moisture, record rainfall in the state

Extra moisture is almost always welcome in Colorado. But, this early in the warmer season, some firefighters and farmers are keeping an eye on the impacts of what could be too much of a good thing.

For Kyle Stewart and his farm, Off Beet, May showers mean more produce is coming to the table.

"I don't think we had beets until maybe two or three weeks from now, this time last year," Stewart said. "So those guys are just really taking off, looking gorgeous."

The weather we're seeing isn't an extra shower or two either. For example on May 25, Denver International Airport saw an all-time rainfall record. Additionally for the month of May, Colorado has already seen close to double the average we typically see this month.

"Definitely welcome here in dry Colorado," Stewart said. "It just means I have to run the irrigation pump less for the most part."

But not all plant growth is equal. While farmers like Stewart are happy to see more produce, this much rain in May could bring tall grass in the heat of summer.

Chief John Willson with the Louisville Fire Protection District is keeping a close eye on anything that could become possible fire fuel.

"The more moisture we have, the more fuel height we'll have, and the higher the fuel height, the more the flame length will be," Wilson explained. "On one hand, we really like the moisture, and then on the other hand, if it's early in the spring, and it makes everything grow a lot, and then it dries out, then it makes our jobs a lot harder,"

In order to prepare for what he says has become a year-round wildfire season, Wilson keeps his trucks stocked with tools, and he regularly watches the forecast for the entire region.

CBS Colorado meteorologists say the First Alert Weather forecast shows a summer that could be warmer and drier than average. This is a factor Wilson says he considers when looking at the possibility to hire more staff as it gets warmer.

"We've already been training. We've had our pack test, we've had our refreshers, and so we're ready and set to go. We're getting our trucks ready," Wilson said.

But as rain keeps falling, the risk of wildfires right stays lower. This allows Coloradans to breathe a sigh of relief, just as farmers hope it's not too rainy for their market customers.

"The only downside of the rain is, if it's raining during farmers market, people tend not to show up as much," Stewart said. "But you know ... the brave ones do, and that's what counts."