Family of hit-and-run victim speaks out: "He was at the wrong place at the wrong time"

Police dashcam video shows Parker police attempting to pull over a man suspected of shoplifting from Walmart on Aug. 21.

The suspect refused to stop, and police didn't give chase.

Police say shortly after, the car ran a red light, hitting and killing 49-year-old Jossy Pinto, then fleeing the scene.

"He was just a very happy person. Always dancing, always singing, just the life of the party," said Pinto's niece Cristy Stewart. "He was my go-to person just throughout my life if I needed someone to talk to or vent to, I would call him and by the end of that call I'd be laughing."

Family of Jossy Pinto

Stewart says Pinto was a truck driver passing through Colorado for work. He was set to head home to Texas the next day. Police say he was killed while crossing Parker Road in a crosswalk.

"He was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He was on the phone with my aunt prior to that, just moments before I think he said he was gonna go to Walgreens," said Stewart. "He was just gonna get some snacks and walk back and he said 'I'll talk to you when I cross the street' and she never received a phone call."

Back in Texas, his family soon learned of his passing.

"Not only, you know, hearing that he passed but in that way, you know, in that horrible tragic event that had happened. It was just very devastating," Stewart said.

Parker police issued a Medina Alert. Thanks to a tip, they soon arrested the suspected driver, 44-year-old Tory Conyers, in Aurora.

Parker police

Conyers is in custody on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, misdemeanor eluding, and reckless driving.

Stewart is grateful to the investigators who brought her family closure, and for the outpouring of support from the Parker community.

"I want everyone to know that it really means a lot to my aunt and to all my family. We feel loved, and my uncle was just such a friendly guy and he would appreciate that as well I'm sure," Stewart said.

Parker police tell CBS News Colorado chases can be extremely dangerous, and the officers were following policy that night by not giving chase on a shoplifting case.

But Pinto's family feels his death could have been prevented, and they hope the policy will be changed.