Families sue former coroner in Colorado after numerous decomposing bodies found in funeral home

Colorado investigators say they're looking into a case involving former Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. Families say the remains of their loved ones were found inside Davis Mortuary; now they're suing Cotter and the Pueblo Masonic Temple, which owns that building.

Cotter is accused of hiding 24 bodies behind a barricaded door at the mortuary, which he operated during his time as the county coroner. Some of those bodies had been there for over 15 years, investigators said.

In August, inspectors found the bodies improperly stored behind a barricaded door at a mortuary operated by the Pueblo County Coroner, according to Pueblo County. That discovery happened during an annual inspection of Davis Mortuary by the state, and the mortuary has since been shut down. Authorities say he also issued fake cremains to some families.

"This is rocking our community. There are many lives that are affected here," said Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero.

Shortly after the discovery, the Colorado Coroner's Association removed Cotter as secretary of its board. Cotter said he "was hospitalized for a cardiac event following the events of Aug. 20" and resigned his position as county coroner on Sept. 2.