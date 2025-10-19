Watch CBS News
Colorado families displaced after Lakewood fire damages 4 apartments

Austen Erblat
Three Colorado families have been displaced after a fire in Lakewood on Saturday damaged four apartment units, according to the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming.

The fire was reported late Saturday morning near South Beech Drive and West Alameda Parkway, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. Windy conditions helped spread the fire quickly, according to fire officials, and smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

beech-drive-fire-west-metro-fire-rescue.png
An apartment building was on fire in the 1100 block of South Beech Drive in Lakewood, Colorado, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Joel Perkins via West Metro Fire Rescue

Three apartments were seriously damaged by the fire and one had smoke damage. One resident was treated by paramedics and released at the scene.

On Sunday, the Red Cross said three families were displaced and the organization was working to provide temporary housing and other resources.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

